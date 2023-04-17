Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.88. 19,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

