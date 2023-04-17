Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $588,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 705.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 82,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

DVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.72. 1,461,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,958. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

