Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $599,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 172,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,021. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

