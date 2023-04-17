Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after buying an additional 410,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after buying an additional 353,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.21. 191,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

