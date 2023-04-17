Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,191 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ENB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 393,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

