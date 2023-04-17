Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,422 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,268. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

