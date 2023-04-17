Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,936 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 4.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 484,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.