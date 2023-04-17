Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 285 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON GKP traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 725,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,258. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 321 ($3.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.14 million, a P/E ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.