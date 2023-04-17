Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 285 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LON GKP traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 725,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,258. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 321 ($3.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.14 million, a P/E ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
