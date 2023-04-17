H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $47.15

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $48.87. H World Group shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 408,692 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,002,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

