Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 1,089,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

