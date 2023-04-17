Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

