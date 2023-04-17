Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.23% from the stock’s previous close.
HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
