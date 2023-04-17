HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,774. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

