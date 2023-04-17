Head-To-Head Comparison: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -53.03% -29.21% Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44%

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million 3.07 -$74.17 million ($0.63) -2.29 Ondas $2.13 million 23.49 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.59

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Ondas has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

