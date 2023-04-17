Head-To-Head Contrast: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37% Navitas Semiconductor 196.91% -24.99% -21.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.31 $172.51 million $5.15 12.85 Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 28.75 $73.91 million $0.59 11.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Motion Technology and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

