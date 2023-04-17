Head-To-Head Survey: GigaCloud Technology (GCT) & The Competition

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -9.35% -24.62% -6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.33 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $2.34 billion $38.11 million -7.60

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 40 264 499 3 2.58

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 364.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

