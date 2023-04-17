Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOMO. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.