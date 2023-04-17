Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.14 Average PT from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

