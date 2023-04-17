Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $283,803.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $184.91 million and approximately $283,803.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00017181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.54 or 0.99924380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.08600355 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $289,290.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

