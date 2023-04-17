Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.27. Hesai Group shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 40,688 shares traded.

HSAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

