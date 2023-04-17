Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 702,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

