HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Critical Comparison

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HG and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.48 million 1.44 $3.74 million $0.59 12.29 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HG and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HG has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 25.83% 11.99% 8.53% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HG beats Safestore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others. HG Holdings was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

