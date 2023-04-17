HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $248,621.05

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. HI has a market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $248,621.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.42 or 1.00108401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01010955 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $306,061.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

