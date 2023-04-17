HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.41. 63,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

