HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8,542.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.88. 882,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.81. The company has a market cap of $282.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
