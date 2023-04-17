HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 377,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,728,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 218,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 871,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,094. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

