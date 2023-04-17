HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 529,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,587,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 680,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,463. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.