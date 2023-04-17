Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. 11,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

