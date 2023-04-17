HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) fell 8.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.95. 259,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 492,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Specifically, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$68,750.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.