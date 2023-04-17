Horizen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $11.17 or 0.00037936 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $151.81 million and $14.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00141143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,588,119 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

