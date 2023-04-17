HSBC Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $165.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

BIDU stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

