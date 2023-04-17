HSBC Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
