HSBC Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.