Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.23.
Hub Group Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
