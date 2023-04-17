Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.23.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

