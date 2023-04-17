Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.35% of Hubbell worth $44,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

