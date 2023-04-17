Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Hubbell stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

