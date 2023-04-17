Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 10,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,765. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

