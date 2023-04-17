Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $272.17 million and $6,495.40 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $30,343.96 or 1.00245637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

