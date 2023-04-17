Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVEGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.40), with a volume of 815041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.39).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Hyve Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,248.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Hyve Group

(Get Rating)

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.