Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.40), with a volume of 815041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.39).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,248.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.