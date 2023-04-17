Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 2.6 %

IBDRY traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $50.34. 80,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iberdrola Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Stories

