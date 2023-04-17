Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,404. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.33.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

