Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the stock.

IHR stock opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £404.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

In related news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($113,931.89). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

