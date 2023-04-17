Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG remained flat at $29.67 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 49,476 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.