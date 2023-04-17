Insider Buying: Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Purchases £4,000 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,953.56).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Diggle bought 100,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($495,356.04).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 8.0 %

PRM opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00. Proteome Sciences plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.03.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.