Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $127,754.08 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

