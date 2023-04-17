Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $197.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.