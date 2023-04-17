Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $423,045.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

URBN opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,277 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

