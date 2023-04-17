Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.37

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $126.21, with a volume of 116852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.