International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

IBM opened at $128.14 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

