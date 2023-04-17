Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $70.02 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00021186 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $70.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,937,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,797,403 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.