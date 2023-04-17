Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $442.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

