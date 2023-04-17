Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,372.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

