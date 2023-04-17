Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
